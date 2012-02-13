ATHENS IS ON FIRE

The Greek parliament is getting closer to voting on reform measures, which will be key in order to get more aid and avert a messy default.



Meanwhile, riots are happening around Athens, are buildings are set on fire.

The front page of Greek newspaper Ekathimerini (below) tells it all.

Some tweets from people insider Parliament are revealing.

Dow Jones reporter Matina Stevis: Debate in Greek parliament continues ahead of vote, we are told we are not allowed to leave building for own safety. #Greece #Athens.

And from Yannis Koutsomitis: Τook a short break at Parliament’s Café. Everyone’s devastated on destruction & rioting in Athens. Most sold item among MPs: Straight whisky.

