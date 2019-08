Crowds of protestors gathered in Athens on Wednesday ahead of a key parliamentary vote on the proposed debt bailout deal. Demonstrators clashed with police as molotov cocktails were launched and law enforcement responded with tear gas.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Reuters.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.