ATF Raids YouTube's favourite 'Russian' Weapons And Explosives Expert

Kyle Myers, better known as the wildly popular “FPS Russia” on YouTube — with a penchant for shooting guns and blowing things up in videos — has caught the eye of federal authorities.



Nearly 40 agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, raided his home and his father’s farm on Tuesday to look for explosives, according to The Athens Banner-Herald.

He was apparently out of town when the raids took place.

Myers, who uses a fake Russian accent for filming on his YouTube channel, often finishes his videos off with an explosive finale. The substance he claims to use is called Tannerite, a legal explosive that blows up only when shot with a rifle.

Myers “was known to use explosives and I don’t know if it was done with malicious intent,” BATFE spokesman Richard Coes told the Banner-Herald. “The claim is that he was using explosives and getting paid for it via YouTube.”

The BATFE website allows the use of such a substance as long as its for personal use, but since he makes money from his videos with advertising, that might push him into business territory, which requires a licence.

The FPS Russia YouTube channel has nearly four million subscribers and is a source of income for Myers.

From ATF:

Individuals or companies must obtain a Federal explosives manufacturing licence if they intend to engage in the business of manufacturing explosives for sale or distribution, or for their own business use.

No arrests were made, and the BATFE spokesman did not know if any explosives had been seized, according to the Banner-Herald.

