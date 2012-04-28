That Strange (But Amazing) Restaurant In Tribeca Just Received A Rare 4-Star Review

Photo: Henry Blodget

After paying a visit to Atera, the new haute Tribeca restaurant serving up “rocks,” “coal,” and other haute fare, our editor-in-chief Henry Blodget proclaimed it “the most amazing restaurant in the world.”Turns out he’s not the only one who thinks the place is amazing. New York Magazine restaurant reviewer Adam Platt just awarded the 20-seat tasting room a rare 4-star review.



And that’s a big deal, considering he almost never gives out 5-star marks. As Eater notes, Eleven Madison Park, Per Se, and Le Bernardin—considered the city’s top restaurants—have all received four stars from Platt.

Platt has major praise for Atera’s executive chef, Portland transplant Matthew Lightner:

Like lots of artsy, cutting-edge cooks, however, Lightner isn’t necessarily concerned with making his food delicious in the standard, accessible ways. He wants to stimulate, to educate, and to entertain, and in terms of range, technique, and quirky inventiveness, he does as good a job of this as any chef in New York since the glory days of the great molecular gastronomist Wylie Dufresne.

Enticed? You should be. And if you’re in New York, have $150 to spare for the tasting menu, and can score a reservation, you should definitely check this place out.

You can read Platt’s full review here.

