Hang Out With Brazilian Soccer Players At This Lush Hotel Outside Rio

Alyson Penn
Atelier MolinaroFacebook/Atelier Molinaro

Brazil’s soccer team isn’t technically staying at the Atelier Molinaro Boutique Hotel, but you still might be able to catch a glimpse of them if you’re a guest there.

During the World Cup, the soccer players are sleeping at their training camp in Granja Comary on the edge of Serra dos Orgaos National Park, which is about 45 minutes from this Petrópolis hotel.

The Atelier Molinaro has stunning views of the surrounding mountains and is incredibly cozy with just 21 rooms. The lush retreat is home to a natural mineral water pool, jacuzzi and sauna, art boutique, volleyball court, and even a soccer field.

Welcome to Atelier Molinaro, a boutique hotel near the training grounds of Brazil's soccer team.

It's situated on more than 8 acres of forest just minutes from the center of Petrópolis and Itaipava.

The hotel takes advantage of its beautiful surroundings with plenty of outdoor eating areas.

Guests can enjoy fresh, delicious meals outdoors.

Inside, the Bistrot restaurant serves a fusion of Brazilian, international and contemporary cuisine.

The restaurant is decorated with works of art by former owner and artist Elaine Molinaro.

Guests can cool off in the mineral water pool while enjoying views of the mountains.

There are covered cabanas around the pool.

The outdoor paths at the hotel are beautiful.

The hotel has a game room, reading room, TV room, and barbecue grills.

The rooms have hardwood floors and large comfortable beds, and many lead to private outdoor patios.

Guests can relax on hammocks just outside their rooms.

Now see where to see U.S. soccer players.

Photos Of The 5-Star Hotel Where The US Team Is Staying During The World Cup >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.