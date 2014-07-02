Hang Out With Brazilian Soccer Players At This Lush Hotel Outside Rio

Brazil’s soccer team isn’t technically staying at the Atelier Molinaro Boutique Hotel, but you still might be able to catch a glimpse of them if you’re a guest there.

During the World Cup, the soccer players are sleeping at their training camp in Granja Comary on the edge of Serra dos Orgaos National Park, which is about 45 minutes from this Petrópolis hotel.

The Atelier Molinaro has stunning views of the surrounding mountains and is incredibly cozy with just 21 rooms. The lush retreat is home to a natural mineral water pool, jacuzzi and sauna, art boutique, volleyball court, and even a soccer field.

