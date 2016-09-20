These A$17,000 diamond-encrusted glasses are the most luxurious accesory you'll ever see

Atelier Eyewear can be accented according to the buyer’s preferences with diamonds, rubies, blue or pink sapphires, or ebony.

Austrian-based luxury eyewear Silhouette recently unveiled their Silhouette Atelier Collection, where one pair of bespoke eyewear — made of gold and often beset with precious stones — can set you back up to £10,000 (A$17,000).

“We are inspired by a time when fine objects were held in the highest regard, and enhance the clear basic forms of our design language with exquisite decorative elements”, adds Silhouette designer Martin Preuer-Lackner, who sourced inspiration from contemporary and Austrian art nouveau styles for this high-end line.

Each of Silhouette Atelier Collection’s rimless pairs is custom-made based on client specifications, where customers can swap rubies on a pair’s temples with pink sapphires…or switch ebony material for diamonds.

All models in the Silhouette Atelier Collection feature 18 carat yellow, white and rose gold, and clients can choose between hand-polished or brushed finish surfaces. Atelier Eyewear can be accented according to the buyer's preferences with diamonds, rubies, blue or pink sapphires, or ebony. Atelier 'We treat glasses like the gems they are,' says Silhouette's chief designer, Roland Keplinger. Out of almost 280 production steps, 250 are done by hand, lending credence to the brand's focus on craftsmanship. Atelier Silhouette's stone-setters and other craftspeople are based in Linz, Austria, where Atelier eyewear pairs are beset with fine woods, gemstones, and precision-cut diamonds. Atelier 'Titanium meets Gold' is the flagship model for the men's collection, featuring 23-carat gold-plated titanium in Carbon Black embellished with solid 18-carat yellow or white gold. Atelier Floral motifs comprise the women's 'Art de Fleurs' models, Atelier's most luxurious, featuring 72 precision-cut diamonds of various sizes clustered around two large rubies or blue or pink sapphires. Atelier The Austrian luxury accessory brand formed in 1964 and has lasted through three generations; the company's known for creating some of the world's lightest luxury eyewear products.

