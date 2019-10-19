Atatiana Jefferson's death highlights a long history of police violence in Fort Worth, and the community says it's time for a 'reckoning'

Atatiana Jefferson’s death marks the sixth death by a police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, since June. Community members have had enough.

Jefferson, 28, was shot and killed by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean early Saturday morning after a neighbour called a non-emergency police line just after 2 a.m. asking for a wellness check because his niece noticed Jefferson’s front door was open.

Dean has since resigned from the force and has been charged with murder.

But Fort Worth police have had problems that date far before Jefferson’s death. Her death is the eighth officer-involved shooting this year, according to a log from the attorney general of Texas’s office.

Tarrant County Jail via AP Aaron Dean was charged with murder after resigning from the police force.

S. Lee Merritt, a civil rights lawyer who is representing Jefferson’s family, said a murder charge for Dean is a “good start” on changing the police culture in the city.

“Fort Worth has a culture that has allowed this to happen,” he told The New York Times. “There still needs to be a reckoning.”

Lee Muhammad, a student minister and community leader who works with the group Concerned Citizens Local Organising Committee of Greater Tarrant County, which aims to make communities in the county safe, agreed the police department needs to change.

“Dissatisfaction eventually brings about a change. As the voice of the dissatisfied grows louder change will come about. Our hope is that the change will come willingly from the top,” he told Insider in an email. “Continued injustice overtime causes and imbalance in the minds of the victims and history has shown us that this leads to unnecessary clashes with a recalcitrant government.”

There have been 6 fatal police shootings in Fort Worth this year – and the city has faced several high-profile brutality cases

Prior to this year, Fort Worth police have been involved in several high-profile incidents. Concerns of police violence and use of force date back to at least 2009, according to a detailed account from Vox.

In 2009, a 24-year-old black man named Michael Patrick Jacobs died after being Tasered by police who were responding to an emergency call from Jacobs’ parents. Police offered a $US2 million settlement to the Jacobs family after they sued the city over the man’s death.

YouTube/The Dallas Morning News A white Fort Worth police officer fatally shot a 28-year-old black woman inside her own home on Saturday after a neighbour called 911 about her open door.

In July 2016, a Fort Worth officer shot a black man named David Collie as he walked away from police – the shooting left him paralysed from the waist down. Police said Collie was a robbery suspect at the time and that he raised a weapon. Collie said he never threatened officers. Officials later dropped the charges against Collie.

In December 2016, a Fort Worth officer was filmed pushing and arresting a black woman named Jacqueline Craig, who had called police to report that her neighbour had choked her son. The police officer, William Martin, was suspended for 10 days but not fired.



Atatiana Jefferson’s neighbour thought he asked police to do a wellness check, but the police didn’t investigate it that way



In 2017, officers Tasered a black woman named Dorshay Morris after she called police for help during a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

Muhammad told Insider that police officers should undergo cultural sensitivity training and impact bias testing.

“We believe implicit bias plays a major role in how police respond in black and brown neighbourhoods,” he told Insider. “More of our tax dollars needs to be diverted to proper education and cultivating human potential and building the inner city. Finally we need to seriously look at community policing from the inside out. Empowering groups to patrol their own neighbourhoods and calling the police only when absolutely necessary.”

Fort Worth is taking steps to hold the police department accountable

The Fort Worth City Council announced in September of this year that it would create a police monitor position to review “how well the police department has been following its own policies and procedures,” Fort Worth Assistant City Manager Fernando Costa told CNN.

AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg Bouquets of flowers and stuffed animals are piling up outside of Jefferson’s home.

The city has put more than $US700,000 aside to launch the position and start a diversity program within the police department, CNN reported.

Muhammad told Insider that the city council’s actions are a start, but people are angry that so many people are dying at the hands of police.

“When you hear people say they don’t feel safe, this is not hyperbole. This feeling of vulnerability has lead to protest and attempts to shut down city council meetings,” he said. “On a positive note, more town hall meetings and planning sessions are occurring to organise the people to make sure this does not happen again.”

