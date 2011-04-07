Atari's Greatest Hits Brings 100 Classic Games To iPad And iPhone

Classic gamers (AKA old people) have fond memories shoving quarters into arcade machines and huddling around the TV to enjoy the Atari 2600, competing for high scores in hits like Asteroids, Centipede and Missile Command.



If you consider yourself a lover of all things retro (and just happen to own an iPad or iPhone), Atari’s about to make your day. The publisher just released Atari’s Greatest Hits, a sweet looking 100 game (yes, 100) compilation comprised of 18 arcade and 92 Atari 2600 games, some of which have Bluetooth support. Even better, it’s free to download.

Now before you frantically rush to the App Store, there are a couple minor details. First, the game just hit the New Zealand App Store, which means it won’t arrive in the U.S. until this evening at the earliest. Second, although you receive PONG free of charge, everything else costs money via in-App purchases.

Atari has 25 four game packs on sale for $0.99, or you can splurge on the whole set for a reasonable $14.99.

We’d post the entire list, but that would look insane and you’d scroll the page for 10,000 years. Instead, click this link and prepare to drool.

To us, Atari was sort of a third parent, so we can’t wait to download and review this ASAP.

