We Finally Got To Check Out That New Atari Arcade For iPad Everyone's Been Dying For

Almost since the birth of the iPad last year, people have been dreaming about an arcade accessory.ThinkGeek even went ahead and developed their own “iCade” device that turned your iPad into an old-fashioned arcade machine.



The iCade was originally an April Fools Day joke, but demand was so high that ThinkGeek went ahead and made the real thing.

Now we have something even better. Atari, the company behind dozens and dozens of classic arcade games, has an official arcade joystick that works with its Atari’s Greatest Hits app for iPad.

When word leaked a few weeks ago that the Atari Arcade was really coming, gadget blogs freaked. Finally, an official joystick from the king of arcade games.

The Aracde costs $60. The app is free, but you’ll need to download games as in-app purchases. You can get all 100 games for $9.99. You can also buy “packs” of 25 games games for $0.99.

We gave Atari’s Arcade for iPad a spin. Check out our hands on impressions below.

