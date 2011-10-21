We Finally Got To Check Out That New Atari Arcade For iPad Everyone's Been Dying For

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Almost since the birth of the iPad last year, people have been dreaming about an arcade accessory.ThinkGeek even went ahead and developed their own “iCade” device that turned your iPad into an old-fashioned arcade machine.
The iCade was originally an April Fools Day joke, but demand was so high that ThinkGeek went ahead and made the real thing.
Now we have something even better. Atari, the company behind dozens and dozens of classic arcade games, has an official arcade joystick that works with its Atari’s Greatest Hits app for iPad.
When word leaked a few weeks ago that the Atari Arcade was really coming, gadget blogs freaked. Finally, an official joystick from the king of arcade games.
The Aracde costs $60. The app is free, but you’ll need to download games as in-app purchases. You can get all 100 games for $9.99. You can also buy “packs” of 25 games games for $0.99.
We gave Atari’s Arcade for iPad a spin. Check out our hands on impressions below.
The arcade is covered in plastic, but still feels solid. The joystick is particularly well put together.
Just slide your iPad in to connect to the arcade's 30-pin dock connector. It works with all iPad models.
Together, the iPad and arcade feel like a natural fit. You really do get the sense that you have a mini arcade machine in front of you.
Atari's Greatest hits app gives you access to 100 different games. You can download them all for just 10 bucks. Swipe through this menu to select the game you want to play. We'll try Missile Command.
First, you'll need to confirm your control settings. Since we docked out iPad with the Arcade, the app automatically detects it.
The Arcade feels like the real deal. The joy stick offers a satisfying click with each move and the buttons are very responsive.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.