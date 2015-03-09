Amazing artifacts from the rise and fall of Atari, the first great video game company

“Atari” used to be synonymous with video games — the Atari 2600 console wasn’t the first home video game system (that was the Magnavox Odyssey), but it was the one that brought it into most people’s living rooms.

But the video game market crashed in 1983. Atari never recovered.

At this week’s Game Developers Conference 2015, the Video game History Museum celebrated the first big video game company with a showcase of Atari artifacts from back in the day.

“Atari started it all. Atari is what brought video games into the mainstream,” says Sean Kelly, director of the Video game History Museum, which plans on opening its doors to its first permanent location in Frisco, Texas later this year.

You’re not going to believe some of the stuff they have got.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.