Italian soccer team makes 2 passes and scores a bicycle-kick goal without the ball touching the ground

Atalanta combined a back-heel flick, a header, and a bicycle kick to score one of the goals of the season in their 2-1 win over Sassuolo.

German Denis finished the goal, but the flick from Luca Cigarini and the assist from Maximiliano Moralez make it special.

Here’s the Vine via SBNation Soccer:





