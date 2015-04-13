Italian soccer team makes 2 passes and scores a bicycle-kick goal without the ball touching the ground

Atalanta combined a back-heel flick, a header, and a bicycle kick to score one of the goals of the season in their 2-1 win over Sassuolo.
German Denis finished the goal, but the flick from Luca Cigarini and the assist from Maximiliano Moralez make it special.
Here’s the Vine via SBNation Soccer:
