At $US139 Million, This Hideous Florida 'Palace' Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In The US

Bryan Nieblas The house includes a 4,500-square-foot infinity pool.

A French-inspired mansion has just hit the market for an astronomical $139 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in the U.S.

The 60,000-square-foot estate, called “Le Palais Royal,” sits on over 4 acres and 465 feet of beachfront on Millionaires Mile in Hillsboro Beach, Florida.

The “palace” features 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, and the first-ever private IMAX Theatre with seating for 18, a bar, and a lounge. It also has a 492-foot private dock for a megayacht, an underground garage with space for 30 cars, a putting green, and 4,500-square-foot infinity pool.

“This grand palace will be a landmark that rivals Europe’s greatest palaces. A true masterpiece, it is adorned with custom detailing exclusive to its design and incomparable finishes,” said listing agent William P.D. Pierce of Coldwell Banker Previews International.

While the home is currently under construction, the property is owned by a trust connected to construction magnate Robert Pereira, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The house is currently in its final phase of construction and slated for completion before the end of 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.