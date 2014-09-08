At $US139 Million, This Hideous Florida 'Palace' Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In The US

Bryan NieblasThe house includes a 4,500-square-foot infinity pool.

A French-inspired mansion has just hit the market for an astronomical $139 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in the U.S.

The 60,000-square-foot estate, called “Le Palais Royal,” sits on over 4 acres and 465 feet of beachfront on Millionaires Mile in Hillsboro Beach, Florida.

The “palace” features 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, and the first-ever private IMAX Theatre with seating for 18, a bar, and a lounge. It also has a 492-foot private dock for a megayacht, an underground garage with space for 30 cars, a putting green, and 4,500-square-foot infinity pool.

“This grand palace will be a landmark that rivals Europe’s greatest palaces. A true masterpiece, it is adorned with custom detailing exclusive to its design and incomparable finishes,” said listing agent William P.D. Pierce of Coldwell Banker Previews International.

While the home is currently under construction, the property is owned by a trust connected to construction magnate Robert Pereira, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The house is currently in its final phase of construction and slated for completion before the end of 2015.

Welcome to Le Palais Royal, the new most-expensive home for sale in the country.

It's expected to be completed by the end of 2015, so this exterior shot is just a rendering of the $US139 million 'palace.'

When you pull up to the estate, there will be a 13-foot, 22-carat gold-leaf gate, and conveniently, a water fountain right next to the garage.

Upon entering, you'll see a $US2 million marble staircase with a steel-iron railing and gold leafing. The staircase alone took more than two years to construct.

The grand foyer opens up to 'Le Salon,' which has incredible, panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Here's another angle.

The family room will feature a 1,300-gallon 'Living Colour' aquarium that surrounds the 3D TV.

Which might be a little distracting if you're trying to watch 'Sports Center.'

The office comes equipped with a fireplace, chandeliers, and elaborate moulding.

And a classical mural to help with concentration.

The kitchen will include custom cabinetry from La Cornue Grand Palais.

The cabinets will be made of solid mahogany with 22-carat gold leafing.

And lots of natural light from the oversized windows.

Meanwhile, there will be three master bedrooms and one presidential master suite.

Each one has a jacuzzi overlooking either the ocean or Intracoastal Waterway.

A big bonus is the plunge pool off one master suite on the second floor.

Outside, the estate features a 4,500-square-foot infinity edge pool with a 12-foot waterfall, a double loop water slide, fire pit, and swim-up bar.

The pool was designed with an automated temperature gauge sensor and triple sanitation system.

There's even an outdoor jacuzzi above one of waterfalls.

And extensive sitting space underneath the porticoes.

The courtyard also features an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, lounge for entertaining, and entrance to indoor spa massage rooms.

