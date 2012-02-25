TOUR: At Twilio, Every Employee Must Build An App And Draw An Owl

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Employees of San Francisco startup Twilio all have one thing in common. They have to build a Twilio app and present it to everyone in the company. They’re also encouraged to “draw the owl,” or solve hard problems without much coaching.



Find out what’s up with the owl→

Twilio offers a lot of freedom and encourages a can-do attitude.

Even people who don’t work there anymore rave about the company. A former employee, William Tran, told us: “It was a place where programmers can be free and the best of the best create some of the most spectacular things ever.”

We paid a visit last week. Here’s what we saw…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.