Long Hours, Brutal Competition: What It's Like Working At Zynga

Things might not be as fun as they seem inside Zynga’s playfully crafted “Dog House” office in San Francisco.



Like any startup growing as fast as Zynga, the company is demanding much from its employees — and it’s ticking off a few people.

New York Times’ Evelyn Rusli paints a picture of turmoil inside Zynga, citing several former senior employees at Zynga that asked to remain anonymous.

Here’s what it’s like working inside Zynga:

General managers submit weekly reports, measuring factors like traffic and customer satisfaction.

Pincus religiously tracks all the reports and, using multiple spreadsheets, tracks the progress of each of Zynga’s games and his 3,000 employees.

Zynga offers employee perks like acupuncture, Friday happy hours and a cafeteria with organic food.

Zynga is spending millions on focus groups and other initiatives to strengthen its manager training programs.

Zynga dispenses lavish gifts like vacations and $100,000 in vested stock.

After the game Mafia Wars reached a milestone two years ago, Zynga sent the team to Las Vegas to celebrate, buying some 80 plane tickets and providing $500 in cash for each person and luxury hotel accommodations, according to one former senior employee.

Thanks to the heavy focus on metrics, employees are constantly measured and game designers are pushed to meet aggressive deadlines.

Like any startup, some employees enjoy it and others hate it. Some former employees describe emotionally charged encounters like loud outbursts from Pincus, threats from senior leaders and moments when colleagues broke down into tears.

