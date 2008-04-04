AT&T: Sure, We'd Sell Google Phones

Google’s Android mobile operating system has a new fan: Ralph de la Vega, head of AT&T’s wireless business. “I like it a lot more than I did before,” he said, according to the AP. “I think it’s something we’d want in our portfolio.”



This is good news for both companies: Google gets access to the biggest U.S. wireless carrier, and the only retail stores where their phones could be displayed side-by-side with Apple’s hot-selling iPhone.

Meanwhile, stocking an Android phone or two is a pretty low-risk move for AT&T (T). They’re not a guaranteed hit — we still haven’t seen a non-prototype yet. But if they do take off, AT&T won’t have to watch rivals Sprint Nextel (S) and T-Mobile (DT), which have already announced plans to sell Google’s phones, enjoy all the success.

Android phones will face stiff competition, including promising new phones from Apple (AAPL) and RIM (RIMM). But as the smartphone market continues to grow faster than the overall mobile market, we’re sure Android will find some buyers, especially if Google’s partners like HTC and Motorola (MOT) can craft some good-looking gadgets.

