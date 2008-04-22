AT&T Meets Consensus, All Eyes on iPhone Sales

Good news for Apple bulls: AT&T’s (T) earnings suggest that there may be some upside to iPhone unit sales. T reported Net Income of $3.46 billion (74c per share) on $30.7 billion of revenue, meeting consensus. More on AT&T’s quarter and what it means for Apple here.



AT&T is the iPhone’s exclusive U.S. carrier, and analysts think T has been gobbling up share since it cut the price for the trendy handset. Bloomberg:

The iPhone continues to do fairly well,” said Christopher King, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. in Baltimore. “What we’re hearing is that ever since AT&T and Apple cut the price, every single week they’ve been taking market share from Verizon.” King advises holding on to the shares.

