AT&T: Free Wi-Fi For iPhone Users Is Coming…Someday (T, AAPL)

Last week, the news was that iPhone owners could cash in on free Starbucks (SBUX) Wi-Fi, along with AT&T broadband Internet subscribers. Then AT&T pulled the rug out from under them. Then the offer appeared on AT&T’s Web site, and then that disappeared as well. Now? An AT&T spokesman tells the NYT that iPhones will get free Wi-Fi at AT&T hotspots, just not yet.



We promise to update you just as soon as we learn more about this very important story.

