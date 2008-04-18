AT&T Firing Managers, Hiring Drones

AT&T (T) says it will cut 1.5% of its staff, primarily managers, as it further integrates acquisitions it’s made over the past few years. The company’s total workforce size should stay stable this year, as it hires “additional employees to support growth areas.” AT&T will take a $374 pre-tax hit in Q1 related to the cuts, it says in a SEC filing.



