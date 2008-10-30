AT&T Finally Ready To Give iPhone Owners Free Wi-Fi At Starbucks

One extra perk for spending $70+ a month on AT&T (T) iPhone service: You’ll now be able to get free wi-fi service at Starbucks (SBUX) stores. The instructions are a bit cumbersome — you need to log in with your phone number and get a free text message with a secure link to get access — but if it works, that’s good enough for us.



AT&T also offers Apple (AAPL) iPhone owners free wifi access at some airports, hotels, restaurants, bookstores, etc. The telco also offers free wifi access to most of its residential broadband Internet subscribers.

