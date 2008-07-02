AT&T Dumps Dish Network. What's Next?

AT&T (T) will terminate its five-year-old deal to resell satellite TV from Dish Network (DISH) at the end of the year, Dish revealed this afternoon in a SEC filing. Shares are down 3% after-hours to $28.25.
So what’s next? Well, they could always sign a new deal with rates that are more favourable to AT&T. Or AT&T could sign up with DirecTV (DTV), which is bigger than Dish.
Or AT&T could wait for Dish’s stock to drop further and then scoop it up — an oft-rumoured deal that hasn’t yet happened.
Earlier: AT&T Wants Its Money Back From Dish: Deal Dead?
