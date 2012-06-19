AT&T Buys Wayport, Adds 10,000 Wi-Fi Hotspots

AT&T will spend $275 million to acquire wireless Internet provider Wayport Inc. AT&T (T) now controls 20,000 Wi-Fi hotspots, including 10,000 Wayport-managed hotel and restaurant locations. Read AT&T’s release for more details.



See Also:

BlackBerry Bold Uptake ‘Strong’, Waiting On Storm

New Wireless Deals, Tech To Shake Up Industry… Maybe, Someday

AT&T BlackBerry Subscribers To Get Free Wi-Fi At Starbucks, Too

AT&T Finally Ready To Give iPhone Owners Free Wi-Fi At Starbucks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.