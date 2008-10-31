AT&T BlackBerry Subscribers To Get Free Wi-Fi At Starbucks, Too

AT&T’s (T) iPhone subscribers aren’t the only ones who will get free access to the telco’s 17,000 wi-fi hotspots, including Starbucks (SBUX) stores: It’ll offer free service to some of its other smartphone subscribers, including RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry owners whose devices support wi-fi.



That includes the BlackBerry Pearl 8120, BlackBerry 8820, and the BlackBerry Bold, which goes on sale next week. Instructions for access on AT&T’s site.

