At Newsweek, Another Bidder, And Executive Editor Ted Moncreiff Is Heading To W

Mort Zuckerman isn’t on the official short-list of Newsweek bidders, but his one-time business partner reportedly is.



Keith Kelly reports that Fred Drasner, an auto-entrpreneur who “vanished from the New York media scene around five years ago after his frequently strained and stormy partnership with Zuckerman dissolved,” has had discussions about buying the magazine with its current owner, The Washington Post Co., which put it on the block a little over a month ago.

Drasner was not one of the initial four bidders who were confirmed to have made offers as of last week’s intitial first-round deadline, but it seems like he could be one of the additional unnamed suitors that Howard Kurtz reported on earlier this week.

Kelly writes:

If Drasner succeeds in his bid to buy Newsweek, it would put him in competition with Zuckerman, whose media holdings have shrunken to include only the now-monthly US News & World Report and the Daily News.

Meawhile, newly appointed W magazine editorial director Stefano Tonchi has hired Newsweek executive editor Ted Moncreiff, according to Chris Rovzar at Daily Intel, who hears from a source that Moncreiff “will be valued for his managing and assigning skills as well as deep rolodex of writers.”

That marks two high-profile defections in the past few days. The other was longtime Newsweek reporter Michael Isikoff, who is headed to NBC News.

Given Newsweek’s uncertain future, it seems obvious that staffers are hunting for other jobs, and that competing news organisations are seizing the opportunity to poach them.

Indeed, Isikoff told Media Matters’ Joe Strupp that the pending sale weighed heavily in his decision to leave the magazine after more than 15 years, and that there was at least one bidder that made him particularly uneasy:

“Clearly, it was an impetus, sure,” he told me Monday. “There is a great deal of uncertainty about the future of this magazine.”

When asked which of the potential buyers he would most want to become the new owner, he declined comment. But when asked about conservative outlet Newsmax, which is among the suitors, he said: “It would not be my preferred owner of Newsweek.” Asked why, he said, “I will let you speculate.”

Isikoff then went on to say, “It would not be a good thing if whoever buys the magazine is affiliated with a political ideology, either left or right.”

We hear Newsweek staffers aren’t all that freaked out over Newsmax because they believe its unlikely the company’s bid will be successful. Though Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy is in New York this week, so we wonder if he’s taken meetings with any Newsweek executives.

In the meantime, we’ll we be waiting to see who’s next to flee the magazine. If you know anything, drop us a line.

