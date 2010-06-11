At The Mirror Awards, Twitter And Bloomberg Get Top honours, Katie Couric Disses New Yorker Staff

Bloomberg editor in chief Matthew Winkler, left, accepts his award.

We just got back from the Mirror Awards, the Newhouse School of Communications’ annual luncheon honouring excellence in media industry reporting.Here’s our recap:



Katie Couric was the mistress of ceremonies this year. She alternated award presenter duties with Arianna Huffington.

The first award went to Michael Wolff, who was recognised for four pieces of “traditional media” commentary in Vanity Fair, though he wasn’t present to accept. Vanity Fair also won for “Best Commentary” (Matthew Pressman) and “Best Profile” (Nancy Jo Sales) in the digital media category.

The Columbia Journalism Review took home two awards in the digital media category, one for “Best In-Depth Piece” and the other for “Best Profile.”

Couric got a little sassy when The New Yorker crew barely mustered up a clap for Evan Osnos, their finalist in the “Best Profile” traditional media category.

“That’s kind of pathetic, New Yorker,” Couric quipped. “I know you guys are all quiet and erudite, but come on!”

Alas, Osnos ended up winning the prize regardless.

The “Best Single Article” in the traditional media category went to Time’s Steven Johnson.

Then came a presentation of the “i-3 Award For Impact, Innovation and Influence” to Twitter’s Biz Stone, who was a bit dressed down, compared to the rest of the crowd, in jeans and a sporty black jacket.

“Twitter is not a triumph of technology, it’s a triumph of humanity,” he said.

The finale was the presentation of the “Fred Dressler Achievement Award” to Matthew Winkler, the perpetually bow-tied, sometimes angry editor in chief of Bloomberg News, which Winkler said published its first story 20 years ago Monday.

In his acceptance speech, Winkler praised New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“Mike Bloomberg can take credit for bringing transparency to the news,” he said, adding of the financial news service he and Bloomberg co-founded in 1990: “We might have been impossible. Rest assured, we’re no accident.”

