At Least You Have Your Health? Nope!...The Poors Get Screwed AGAIN

As if the poor in this country aren’t already having a tough enough time, now it looks like health-wise they’ll be screwed because of this financial meltdown, while the rich will actually come out ahead. Fat cats (yes, I just typed in the words fat cats) will no longer be able to go out for heart un-healthy steak and liquor dinners. Heart disease will actually go down.



But for those who couldn’t afford steak and port in the first place?

NYT: … health insurance costs are rising. With premiums and co-payments, the average employee with insurance pays nearly one-third of medical costs — about twice as much as four years ago, according to Paul H. Keckley, executive director of the Deloitte centre for Health Solutions.

In the United States, which unlike other industrialized nations lacks a national health plan, the looming recession may take a greater toll. About 46 million Americans lack health insurance, Dr. Keckley says, and even among the 179 million who have it, an estimated 1 in 7 would be bankrupted by a single health crisis.

And if you have a growing family?

[According to Gerard J. van den Berg, an economics professor] “But in a crisis where the family may have to incur huge housing-cost losses and the household income is insufficient for adequate nutrition and health care, the adverse effects of being born in a recession seem much more relevant.”

Oh and this is nice.

[According to a study encompassing the 1974 and 1982 recessions] The economic downturn did appear to take a toll on factors having less to do with prevention and more to do with mental well-being and access to health care. For instance, cancer deaths rose 23 per cent, and deaths from flu and pneumonia increased slightly. Suicides rose 2 per cent, homicides 12 per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.