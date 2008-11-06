At Least Wal-Mart (WMT) Is Growing

Hey, not everyone saw business fall off a cliff in October. Wal-Mart (WMT) says it’s October sales rose 2.3% (growth!) and that same-store sales rose 2.5%. Gotta hunch that more and more families are now Wal-Mart families? You’re right!



Walmart’s focus on price leadership resulted in positive comparable store traffic for the four-week October period. Traffic driving initiatives were led this month by the seasonal presentation of Halloween merchandise across multiple categories in the entire store.

“Customer comparable traffic is higher and our seasonal merchandising events are delivering improved sales,” said Eduardo Castro-Wright, Walmart U.S. president and chief executive officer. “Highly competitive pricing, especially on basics throughout the store, is driving these results.”

We wonder, too, whether falling gas prices help expand the geographic reach of each store.

