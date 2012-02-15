At Least This Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Sent Darren Rovell A Valentine

It looks like CNBC’s sports reporter Darren Rovell finally scored a Valentine from one of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition girls.



Model Chrissy Teigen, the fiancee of John Legend, sent this to Rovell today. [via @darrenrovell]

“To Darren! If you like me, tweet “A” for yes, “B” for no. xxxx Chrissy Teigen”

We haven’t seen a response from Rovell’s Twitter account yet.

In case you missed it, Rovell asked this year’s curvy covergirl Kate Upton to be his Valentine on CNBC earlier this afternoon.

“I definitely want the chocolate, but there’s a little bit of a waiting list,” Upton responded.

Photo: Twitter.com/darrenrovell

