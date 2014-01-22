At Least Qantas Can Still Say It's More Punctual Than Virgin

Statistics show Qantas planes arrive on time more than Virgin Australia’s. Photo: Getty / Robert Cianflone

Domestic aircraft arrival times for December 2013 are out, and Qantas is still more punctual than arch-rival Virgin Australia.

Here’s the findings from the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics, which show a continuation of a long-running trend:

More than 85 per cent of Qantas domestic flights arrived at their destinations on time in December, compared with 82.3 per cent for Virgin, 78.4 per cent for Jetstar and 77.3 per cent for Tigerair Australia.

You can read all the figures here.

