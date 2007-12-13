At Least One Win For Viacom Freelancers

Hey Viacom freelancers! You got something out of your rabble-rousing, after all! Viacom has just sent out a memo that undoes at least one of the changes that got you folks (understandably) riled up last week, and offers a few more carrots as well. The upshot:

• Anyone who has healthcare now can keep their existing plan next year.

• The rest of the changes won’t go into effect until February.

• Some “permalancers” — folks who’ve been working at the company for years but aren’t officially full-time employees — may be “converted” to full-time staff.

Full memo after the jump

From: Office Of JoAnne Griffith

Sent: Wednesday, December 12, 2007 2:53 PM

To: M_MTVN__ALL

Subject: More Important News for Freelance and Temporary Employees

As you know, we’ve been holding information sessions over the past several days to discuss our freelance and temporary employee benefits. We’ve had many insightful conversations and heard a number of your specific concerns.



As a result of the input you’ve given to us directly through the sessions and your managers, we want to announce the following changes:



· We are expanding our freelance and temporary medical and dental benefits options to include the United Healthcare plan under which many of you are currently covered. This means anyone who is eligible for benefits in 2008 can opt for medical and dental coverage with United Healthcare at the current rate of contribution, or you can elect instead to enroll in the newly offered Aetna plan.



The Aetna plan has certain advantages that may make it the preferred option for many of our freelance and temporary employees. Based on your input, however, we want to make sure that those of you who prefer the United Healthcare plan have that option.



· As a result of this change, the freelance and temporary employee payroll conversion to Cast and Crew has been delayed until February 1, 2008. Therefore, the December 14th deadline to submit your Cast and Crew paperwork has been postponed. We will inform you of the new deadline early in the New Year.



· We’ve implemented a process for evaluating freelance and temporary employee positions for possible conversion to staff positions. This process is currently underway and decisions will be communicated by January 31st, 2008.



In order to address additional questions, HR representatives will be available to discuss individual circumstances and concerns at the following times and locations:



· New York: Thursday, December 13th

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1515 Broadway, Conference Room 44-02



· Los Angeles: Thursday, December 13th

11:00 a.m.

2600 Colorado Ave., 5th Floor LEG Room



Employees in other regions should contact their HR representative directly with any questions or concerns.



