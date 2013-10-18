At Least One Person Has Died Defending A Home From Fire

Photo: Getty/Brett Hemmings

Police have confirmed a 63-year-old man has been killed defending his home from a bushfire at Lake Munmorah in New South Wales yesterday.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the man at the scene, before he was taken to Wyong Hospital where he died.

According to a police statement, at about 6.10pm yesterday evening emergency services were called to a house in Carters Road.

A post mortem examination will officially determine how the man died

Detectives from Tuggerah Lakes Local Area Command will be examining the man’s medical history as a part of their investigations on behalf of the Coroner.

Earlier, NSW Premier Barry O’Farrell had said if there were no fatalities from the bushfires which are ravaging the state, it would be a miracle.

