At Least One Pension Fund Isn't Invested In BP -- BP's Pension Fund

BP employees can breathe one short sigh of relief. In what seems like a basic precaution, the BP pension fund does not invest in its own company (via FT Alphaville).



Actually, it trusts its largest holding to rival Shell:

As for numerous public pensions that did invest in BP, too bad. The stock is down 55% since Deepwater Horizon.

