At Least One Pension Fund Isn't Invested In BP -- BP's Pension Fund

BP employees can breathe one short sigh of relief. In what seems like a basic precaution, the BP pension fund does not invest in its own company (via FT Alphaville).
Actually, it trusts its largest holding to rival Shell:
As for numerous public pensions that did invest in BP, too bad. The stock is down 55% since Deepwater Horizon.
Don’t miss: 10 BP Mistakes That Caused The Deepwater Horizon Disaster
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.