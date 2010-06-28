At Least One Pension Fund Isn't Invested In BP -- BP's Pension Fund

Gus Lubin

BP employees can breathe one short sigh of relief. In what seems like a basic precaution, the BP pension fund does not invest in its own company (via FT Alphaville). 

Actually, it trusts its largest holding to rival Shell:

As for numerous public pensions that did invest in BP, too bad. The stock is down 55% since Deepwater Horizon.

