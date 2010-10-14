At Least One NFL Owner Thinks There Won't Be A Lockout

Photo: Marc Choquette/Flickr

Despite the gloom and doom predictions from … well, everyone … New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes the NFL could have a new Collective Bargaining Agreement by the end of year, thereby avoiding a football work stoppage.That’s a pretty rosy prediction when you consider that the NFL has already been preparing employees for layoffs and other siege conditions, while most of the NFL players have already voted to de-certify the union in preparation for a long legal battle.



NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith continues to talk about the lockout as if it were a mortal inevitability. So either Kraft knows something we don’t or he’s been blinded by Tom Brady’s shining golden mane.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.