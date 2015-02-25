At least 8 people killed in Czech pub shooting

An armed man killed nine people on Tuesday after storming into a pub and opening fire in the eastern Czech town of Uhersky Brod, state television said.
Czech mayor Patrik Kuncar said the shooter was a man around 60 years old and was killed in the attack, the Associated Press reports.
“According to our information, there are nine dead on the spot,” Czech television channel Ceska Televize (CT) said.
The area surrounding the pub has been cordoned off, and traffic is being diverted.
Police spokesman Pavel Benedikt Stransky refused to confirm the information but said the gunman “has already been subdued.”
Here are some Tweets:
UPDATE: 8 killed in #Czech pub shooting — Interior Ministry #UherskyBrod http://t.co/HjleA4Kec8 pic.twitter.com/qLeywPrXOM
— RT (@RT_com) February 24, 2015
Breaking: Scene of restaurant shooting in town of Uhersky Brod, Czech Republic. 8 dead, “subdued” pic.twitter.com/lRDIv9p2FY @CT24zive
— Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) February 24, 2015
Nine killed in restaurant shooting in Eastern #Czech republic — TV http://t.co/YKCCOGLCFE #UherskyBrod pic.twitter.com/qsSHm6CUcG
— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 24, 2015
nine people have been killed in a shooting in a restaurant in Uhersky Brod in the Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/0uDtfirSdP
— #BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJPLucknowBJP) February 24, 2015
NOW WATCH: This 26-year-old from Baltimore took a 35,000-mile road trip and ended up fighting in the Libyan revolution
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.