At least 60 people are dead after a fire broke out at a temple in India

At least 60 people have died and over 200 injured following a fire which broke out at a temple in the Indian state of Kerala on Sunday.

The Puttingal temple fire took place in the early hours of the morning and reportedly started from a spark from the firecrackers which set alight a stockpile of crackers.

“A spark from the crackers being burst fell into the stack of crackers kept in a makeshift compartment at the ground, triggering the fire. The space was an open group and people could run away,” a police official said.

The Indian Express is reporting that the fire has since been brought under control but that the collapse of the building led to the high number of casualties with many people trapped inside.

“Fire at temple in Kollam is heart-rending & shocking beyond words. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” said India’s PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.

“I will be reaching Kerala soon to take stock of the situation arising due to the unfortunate fire tragedy in Kollam.”

Arrangements are currently being made for those critically injured.

