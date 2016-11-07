Photo: Getty Images.

At least 50 fires are burning across New South Wales, with more than a dozen of them uncontained.

Mild conditions overnight assisted firefighters but today, as temperatures rise to the mid-30s across much of the state’s east, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) is warning residents to remain vigilant.

Two of the biggest fires currently burning are in Cessnock and Lone Pine.

The fire at Racecourse Road in Cessnock has now burnt approximately 900 hectares of bushland but there is no immediate threat to homes.

Crews remain on scene and are blacking out burning material and checking on hot spots.

They will be assisted by aircraft today.

Meanwhile firefighters will continue to work on a bushfire burning in Lone Pine, Port Stephens, which has now burnt approximately 6500 hectares.

The RFS says residents of Limeburners Creek, Karuah, Swan Bay and Nine Mile Creek should continue to monitor the situation and take advice from firefighters in the area.

Conditions have eased in the area but it remains a “Watch & Act” warning.

As the weather gets warmer, and weather conditions for bushfires becomes more favourable, make sure you and your family have a bushfire survival plan.

The RFS has advice here.

