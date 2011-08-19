At Least 4 Feared Dead After Stage Collapses At Belgian Music Festival

A STAGE HAS collapsed at the annual Belgian music festival, Pukkelpop, and at least four people are feared dead.



NME is reporting that the stage was destroyed by falling trees during severe storms.

The situation is still unfolding at the festival’s location near the city of Hasselt but local media are reporting that at least four people have died in the storm.

NME said the rest of the night’s schedule will more-than-likely be called off. Rap star Eminem is due to headline the concert tomorrow night.

Jared Leto, lead singer of 30 Seconds to Mars, was due to headline on the collapsed stage later tonight. He has just tweeted:

Serious injuries at the festival. More bad weather poss heading this way. Please take care and caution.

About 60,000 people were expected to attend the three-day music event.

More to follow…

