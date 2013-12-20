UPDATE: Up to 90 People Are Injured After London's Apollo Theatre Roof Collapsed

There are “a number of casualties” after a roof collapse at London’s Apollo Theatre, the Associated Press reports.

So far, 88 people have been confirmed injured, according to the BBC.

Seven of those injuries are listed as serious.

The extent of the injuries is unclear, but some injuries appear to be minor.

AP reporter Cassandra Vinograd tweeted that all those who were trapped have been freed. More than 700 people were in the theatre watching a performance of “The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Nighttime.”

A witness told CBS News that she saw a couple of people bleeding from the head and that many were covered in dust after the collapse. Early reports claimed one of the balconies inside the theatre had collapsed.

Other witnesses told BBC that the ceiling in the theatre crumpled and caved in.

A witness said there was “complete chaos” in the theatre after the collapse, telling Sky News: “At first we thought it was part of the show. Then I got hit on the head.”

London Ambulance told the BBC:

The ornate plasterwork ceiling collapsed and brought part of the lighting rig down.

Apollo Theatre was built in 1901 and has four levels, according to BBC.

Here are some tweets from the scene:

