Stabbing attack leaves 19 dead in Japan's worst mass murder in 70 years

At least 19 people have died after being stabbed in a knife attack in Sagamihara, near Tokyo.

As many as 25 others have been injured.

Japan stabbing update: There were nine women and 10 men among the dead, ranging in age from 18 to 70, according to the local fire dept — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) July 26, 2016

The wounded are believed to have been taken to six different hospitals in the western Tokyo area, with four in cardiac arrest.

The attack was carried out by a man in his 20s at Tsukui Yamayuri-en facility, a centre for the disabled, around 2.30am local time.

Police have have arrested the attacker after he turned himself in and confessed he had done it.

The Japan Times reports, the man, identified as Satoshi Uematsu, told police he used to work at the centre and said, “It would be better if disabled people disappeared.”

He is reportedly being held on initial suspicion of attempted murder.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news conference that police had not obtained any information to suggest there was a link between the attack and Islamist extremism.

The stabbing attack is one of the country’s worst post-war mass murders.

More to come.

