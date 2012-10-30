Incredible Pictures Of Storm Damage In New York City

Photo: jesseandgreg

Superstorm Sandy had a devastating impact on New York City.(For coverage of storm damage from Jamaica to Canada, click here >)



At least 10 New Yorkers died, with more fatalities expected.

New Yorkers face 3-4 days without full power and 4-5 days without subways, according to Mayor Michael Bloomberg. LaGuardia Airport is extremely damaged and will remain closed at least another day, while JFK may open tomorrow.

80 homes were destroyed by fire in Breezy Point, Queens. Central Park is a mess; Stuyvesant Town is a mess. A construction crane collapsed from a Midtown building, and the front fell off a building in Chelsea.

And there’s absolutely incredible flooding.

