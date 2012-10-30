Incredible Pictures Of Storm Damage In New York City

Photo: jesseandgreg
Superstorm Sandy had a devastating impact on New York City.(For coverage of storm damage from Jamaica to Canada, click here >)
At least 10 New Yorkers died, with more fatalities expected.
New Yorkers face 3-4 days without full power and 4-5 days without subways, according to Mayor Michael Bloomberg. LaGuardia Airport is extremely damaged and will remain closed at least another day, while JFK may open tomorrow.
80 homes were destroyed by fire in Breezy Point, Queens. Central Park is a mess; Stuyvesant Town is a mess. A construction crane collapsed from a Midtown building, and the front fell off a building in Chelsea.
And there’s absolutely incredible flooding.
A lone pedestrian stand with his scooter near a message about superstorm Sandy in New York's Times Square, early Tuesday
A construction crane atop a $1.5 billion luxury high-rise in midtown Manhattan dangles precariously after collapsing in high winds Monday
Firefighters look up at the facade of a four-story building on 14th Street and 8th Avenue that collapsed onto the sidewalk Monday
Trees are down all over Manhattan like this one uprooted near 7th street near Avenue D in the East Village
An FDNY inflatable is prepared for launch along 14th street east of Avenue B where water has people trapped
Residents carry sandbags to slow flooding to their building as the East River overflows into the Dumbo section of the Brooklyn
A car is submerged in the Dumbo section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, as the East River overflows
This photo provided by MTA Bridges and Tunnels shows floodwaters from Sandy entering the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel (former Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel), which was closed on Monday
New York Police officers turn back traffic entering the Long Island City section in the Queens borough of New York, Monday
Ambulances wait outside New York University Tisch Hospital during an evacuation of the hospital after its backup generator failed when the power was knocked out
Medical workers assist a patient into an ambulance during an evacuation of New York University's Tisch Hospital
In this photo provided by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey a surveillance camera captures the PATH station in Hoboken, N.J., as it is flooded shortly before 9:30 p.m. EDT on Monday
A fire burns at least two dozen homes in a flooded neighbourhood in the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday
Lower Manhattan goes dark — In an attempt to lessen damage from saltwater to the subway system and the electrical network beneath the city's financial district, New York City's main utility cut power to about 6,500 customers in lower Manhattan. But a far wider swath of the city was hit with blackouts caused by flooding and transformer explosions..
This combination of photos shows above, lower Manhattan dark after the hybrid storm Sandy on Monday, Oct. 29, 2012, and below a fully lit skyline on Jan. 6, 2012, both seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York
This photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012, shows what appear to be transformers exploding after much of lower Manhattan lost power
Breezy Point in Queens facing complete devastation. On top of flooding, fires have destroyed at least 80 homes.
