At Least 14 Stabbed At Texas College

At least 14 people have been stabbed at Lone Star College in Texas, according to paramedics and reported by KPRC Houston.



One suspect has been detained and another is at large as the campus, which is north of Houston, has been largely locked down.

The incident occurred at the health sciences building, and police are still trying to determine the motive.

More to come as details become available.

