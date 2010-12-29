At Least 100 People Are Stuck In Terrifying Chairlift Accident In Maine

Developing…



From CNN:

Five stranded skiers have been evacuated from the chairlift that broke down Tuesday at Sugarloaf Mountain, Maine, CNN Newsource employee Rob Atkinson said.

Officials with the ski resort said it would take 60 to 90 minutes to rescue all the trapped skiers.

A gust of wind derailed a chairlift cable Tuesday morning, according to a resort spokesman, sending skiers tumbling.

At least three people were injured, said CNN Newsource employee Robb Akinson, who was among about 100 skiers stranded on the chairlift 30 to 40 feet off the ground after the accident.

“We heard screams from skiers down below that skiers were off the lift, and we’ve been trapped ever since,” he told CNN’s Tony Harris.

