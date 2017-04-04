At least 10 people reported dead after explosion in St Petersburg metro

Photo: Getty Images

An explosion in the St. Petersburg metro on Monday has left several people dead, according to local media reports.

Ten people have been confirmed dead so far, according to Russian state media.

At least 50 people have been reported injured from the blast.

The St Petersburg subway press office confirmed that an explosive device was set off on a train, according to The Associated Press. A second bomb has reportedly been found.

Earlier reports had suggested there could be two blasts, but the latest information from Russian news agencies confirms there has only been one.

The blast reportedly occurred while a train was moving between two stations — Technologichesky Institut and Sennaya Ploshchad.

St Petersburg metro has closed all stations in response to the deadly blast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin — who was in St Petersburg when the blast occurred — said in a statement that authorities are considering all possible motives, including terrorism.

The Russian prosecutor general’s office called the explosion a “terrorist attack.”

