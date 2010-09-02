At Last, The Name Of Conan O'Brien's New TBS Show: "Conan"

This morning, Conan O’Brien tweeted that he’d be announcing the name of his new late night show, which debuts on TBS in the fall.



He did so via New York magazine’s Vulture blog around 10 a.m.

The name of the show: “Conan,” which was made possible after O’Brien’s legal team sorted a few things out with the Conan the Barbarian franchise.

Watch the video of Conan’s announcement below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.