At Last! AT&T's Great iPhone Siege Of 2009 Is Over

Nicholas Carlson
celebrate happy jump hooray party good smile

Remember that time AT&T stopped selling iPhones to New Yorkers over the Internet?

And how, even though those same New Yorkers could still buy iPhones from physical Apple and AT&T stores, the bored tech and media press still made a huge deal out of it?

Bbecause nothing — absolutely nothing — was going on between Christmas and New Year’s?

Well, it’s all over, according to Reuters.

