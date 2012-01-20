At Google, Even The Air Is Better

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Google is such a nice place to work, even the air is better.Mike Swift of the San Jose Mercury talked to some early Googlers who explained that cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are extremely sensitive to bad air.



So much so, they rejected Google’s first headquarters location because it was too near a major highway and they didn’t want employees breathing car fumes.

Now, the air at the company’s Mountain View headquarters is filtered to a much higher level than required for a workplace, more akin to a “hospital-type setting.”

Google was named the best place in the US to work this morning by Fortune Magazine, thanks to perks like excellent free food, discounted child care, generous maternity leave policy, and a culture of transparency that lets employees ask executives questions at regular Friday sessions.

