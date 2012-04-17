Get A Haircut While Sitting Next To Jake Gyllenhaal At This Lower East Side Barbershop

Photo: Frank’s Chop Shop

Lots of celebrities go to Frank’s Chop Shop, an old-fashioned barbershop in the Lower East Side.But what’s special about the place, writes Joy Keh in the New York Daily News, is that its owners do not discriminate.



A customer is a customer.

Michael Malbon, who owns the shop on Essex Street, told Keh that you should not be surprised to come in “for your regular cut and see Jake Gyllenhaal seated on the chair to your left, or Wu-Tang’s GZA to your right.”

The shop, which opened in 2006, hopes to bring back the “vanishing, classic barbershop, a piece of 1930s Americana.”

Other celebrities who frequent the place include Adrien Brody, Rick Ross, Drake, and Anderson Cooper.

