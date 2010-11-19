Tim Armstrong Jokes About Failed AOL-Yahoo Merger

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong sometimes wishes he were CEO of Yahoo, gossipers say.



He’s not – and despite calls from private equity people pushing for an AOL-Yahoo merger – poor guy won’t likely be the boss of big purple in the foreseeable future.

So how does he cope? With humour, of course.

AOL sponsored a big fancy Ad Council dinner last night. Tim was the keynote. A source on the scene says he opened with a couple jokes:

Tim opened remarks by joking that they make decisions at AOL by flipping a coin. He then joked that Aol and Yahoo were the sponsor of the event – a slide then showed the audience the two brands together. He called it “the failed merger slide.”

Somebody send us that slide! [email protected]

