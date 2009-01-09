At CES, A New Focus On Cheap

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas may be smaller in attendance this year, but from the coverage we’ve seen, it’s still packed with the usual fanfare: Massive booth displays — see Samsung’s, with 117 HDTVs — and more claims like “world’s thinnest” — see this Panasonic plasma that’s 1/3-inch thick.



But with consumer electronics spending in the toilet, there’s a new focus on cheap, RBC’s Mark Sue notes today:

Electronic makers are tuning their products for affordability at this year’s CES currently underway in Las Vegas. Price stimulation will be required, in our view, to get cautious consumers to spend again, and vendors are responding with aggressively priced cell phones, flat panel TVs, netbooks, and other audio/video products. Other themes at the show are converged devices (TV, PC and phone), more touch products, 3D video, and of course green.

Some of Sue’s examples: The $170-$200 Sony (SNE) Webbie camcorders — Sony’s answer to the cheap, popular Flip camcorders; cheap netbooks from HP (HPQ) and Lenovo; and cheaper mobile phones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.