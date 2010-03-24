At AOL, The Google Culture Clash Is Going To Be A Big Hurdle

From Econsultancy: Coming to an established brand with new ideas is one thing. But convincing existing employees to change old habits is an entirely different issue. And that’s increasingly a problem at AOL, where Tim Armstrong came from Google 11 months ago.



At the offices of brand strategists Wolff Olins in New York on Tuesday morning, AOL’s CEO laid out the cultural shift that he is still trying to overcome:

“AOL was so used to losing that they didn’t know what winning was.”

With a big roster of new employees, a few new properties and a much stronger focus on content, Armstrong has made big changes at AOL in the last year. But not all of his advice has stuck.

Continue reading on Econsultancy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.