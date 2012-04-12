At Adland's Most High-Tech Conference, Old-Fashioned Sex Still Sells

She whips her hair back and forth.

Photo: Steve Hall, Adrants / Flickr, CC

Most people have never heard of the Ad:tech conference in San Francisco, which occurred April 3-4.Go straight to the slideshow >



It’s billed as a networking event for executives in the digital advertising world. The speakers include big-hitters such as Lisa Utzschneider, vp of global ad sales at Amazon and Tom Bedecarre, CEO of digital ad agency AKQA.

That’s the official conference agenda at least. In the adjoining exhibit halls, and at night, when sponsors throw parties, the real stars are the booth babes—women hired by companies looking to draw the attention of potential new clients.

Digiday described it as providing “lots of lead-gen networks, tool providers and sundry other characters. It is also, alas, perhaps the last bastion of the ‘booth babe’ in digital media events.”

Steve Hall, of the venerable Adrants blog, attended the event and posted these photos on Flickr. It’s eye-opening stuff.

